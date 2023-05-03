Celtic have criticised the decision to move their Scottish Cup final against Inverness CT on 3 June to a 17:30 BST kick-off, saying it is not "in the best interests of both sets of supporters".

The club's statement said: “We are hugely disappointed that the Scottish Cup final has been moved from its traditional 3pm slot, something we don’t believe was necessary, or in the best interests of both sets of supporters.

“Additionally, there was no meaningful consultation with Celtic on this matter, in terms of assessing the many issues affecting supporters attending the match - something which is also extremely regrettable.”