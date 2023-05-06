Analysis: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

Brentford continue to make huge progress under boss Thomas Frank but they were unable to add to their impressive list of statement wins this season at Anfield.

Indeed, the Bees registered one attempt on target while they mustered just five shots, their joint-lowest in a Premier League game.

That said there was still relief from home fans at the sound of the final whistle but while Liverpool still have an outside chance of making the Champions League, Brentford's hopes of playing in Europe next season are starting to fade.

"We would have loved to create more chance but we were in so many good places where we missed the final pass or cross to create trouble for Alisson," said Frank afterwards.

Brentford already have more points than last season's tally of 46 with three more games to go.

They remain on course for a best top flight finish since 1937-38, with matches against West Ham (home), Tottenham (away) and Manchester City (home) to come.

You can be sure that Frank will demand maximum effort from his players between now and the end of May.