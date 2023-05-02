Manchester United sent scouts to watch Roma striker Tammy Abraham, 25, last weekend as the club considers alternatives to Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 29. (Mirror), external

United are also pushing to sign Eintracht Frankfurt's France forward Kolo Muani as they attempt to beat Bayern Munich in the race for the 24-year-old. (Sky Germany - in German), external

Inter Milan are willing to sell Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez, with the 25-year-old a target for United. (Football Insider), external

Meanwhile, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bid for a majority stake in the Old Trafford club includes him wanting immediate control of transfers if a deal is agreed. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's gossip column