Brentford 1-1 Aston Villa - Analysis

Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

On paper, it may have been easy to think this game would be a foregone conclusion.

Aston Villa were on a five-game winning streak before kick off, whereas Brentford had lost their last three.

But only two away teams have won at the Gtech Community Stadium this campaign. For much of this game, it was easy to see why.

Brentford pressed Villa relentlessly from the start and it paid off. Kevin Schade and Bryan Mbeumo bring so much to the team with their energy and workrate.

Unfortunately, they don't have Ivan Toney's finishing skills; if they did, the game would have been over early in the second half.

The one chance they took was from Toney himself; his 19th goal of this Premier League season. Like any good striker, he was there to take his chance despite an incredibly quiet game.

But if you don't make the most of your chances, you get punished. Brentford only have themselves to blame for their failure to win here.