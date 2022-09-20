G﻿ary Scott, ABZ football podcast, external

Four minutes. That was all it took for Luis “Duk” Lopes to continue his love affair with the Aberdeen support on Saturday as the enigmatic Cape Verdean audaciously flicked home the opener to the delight of the travelling Red Army.

For a side who have struggled to start games on the front foot this campaign, it was the ideal start against a Hibs team searching for consistency under Lee Johnson.

Any hopes that the Dons could kick on from that were quickly extinguished as the men in red seemed content to sit back and allow Hibs to dominate.

The penalty and red card to Liam Scales captured all the headlines and rightly so. Ryan Porteous was, at best, being cute by taking Scales down with him and giving referee David Dickinson a decision to make.

The second-half capitulation by Jim Goodwin’s side has seen the first real grumblings of discontent among the Aberdeen support.

It could very well be that the first international break of the campaign comes at a good time for the Irishman to analyse a head-frying 90 minutes in the capital ahead of the return of Derek McInnes and his Kilmarnock side on 1 October.