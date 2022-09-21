M﻿artin Dowden, BBC Scotland

Former Oldham Athletic and Bristol City manager Dean Holden withdrew from the process to appoint a new Dundee head coach prior to interview.

The 43-year-old one-time Falkirk right-back, most recently assistant to Michael O'Neill with Stoke City, has decided to pursue other options in his native England.

As revealed by BBC Scotland last week, Holden was due to join former Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson and current caretaker Liam Fox in this week's interview process along with one other candidate.

A Wednesday newspaper report suggests that former Wales midfielder Carl Robinson, most recently manager of Western Sydney Wanderers, has been interviewed by the Scottish Premiership club.

United are hoping to make an appointment before facing St Johnstone on 1 October.