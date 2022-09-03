Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace: Analysis

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Should Palace demand more from Zaha?

Crystal Palace Wilfried Zaha is a mercurial talent and has scored 13 goals in 20 Premier League appearances in 2022, with only Tottenham's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min scoring more.

But against Newcastle he was a frustrated figure on the left wing, barely getting out of first gear against a strong Newcastle defence. On the opposite wing, Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze showed a lot more energy.

Zaha is Palace's top scorer this season with four goals and came up against Kieran Trippier, who was ably helped by Miguel Almiron.

But it felt like a game where Zaha could and should have had more of an impact. He spent some of the first half moaning at his manager Patrick Vieira and team-mates as he struggled to get on the ball.

Asked if he wanted more from his winger, Vieira told BBC Sport: "It's not about the individual. It's about the collective effect. We need to reflect on how we didn't play well enough to find him quicker.

"At the same time, he has to accept that under pressure it's always difficult to find our front players."

That may be true, but when he had the ball he did not cause Newcastle many problems either.