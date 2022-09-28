'﻿The manager has never doubted me' - Porteous 'buzzing' after brilliant debut

Scotland debuts don't get much more memorable.

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous was thrown in at the deep end against Ukraine on Tuesday and nonchalantly took to international football like a duck to water.

T﻿he 23-year-old led way for Scotland in interceptions, tackles, and accurate passes, and the praise quite rightly flowed after Porteous was integral to the 0-0 draw that saw Scotland win their Nations League group.

T﻿he man himself said: "When called upon I wanted to be ready. I'm buzzing to play my part. I'm big enough to take [the doubters]. The manager has never doubted me."

Former Scotland striker Steven Thompson said on Sportsound: "We were raising eyebrows before the game about Porteous. That challenge at the end was so important, so brave. I'm pleased for him."

Former Scotland winger Neil McCann added on Sportscene: "There would've been a lot of questions. But Porteous was a lion.

"Yes, his emotion sometimes takes over, but I like the kid. He showed at international level he doesn't look out of place."

Stand-in Scotland captain John McGinn added: "He's had a lot of criticism his short career. It was an opportunity for him to show Scotland and Europe what he's all about.

"He was first class. A 10-out-of-10 performance. If he keeps on performing like that there's no doubt he can be a Scotland regular for years to come."

SNS