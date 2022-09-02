Lampard says he is “very pleased” the transfer window is shut and says Everton were “very strategic” in how they operated.

He added: “When I look at the squad I am happy. Now it’s time to get our heads down and work.”

He says Idrissa Gueye is a player for “now” while James Garner “will improve with us and improve us”.

He feels the balance struck in those two signings is “sensible” and is pleased to have “competition” for places now.

On Anthony Gordon still being at Goodison Park, Lampard says in his view a move “never got close to happening” and retaining the forward “has shown where we are coming from”.

On the view that Everton need a striker, Lampard said he did not want to sign a further option “for the sake of bringing them in”.

He added: "People are drawn to the striker situation. Dominic Calvert-Lewin feels like a new signing as well. When I and we as a club look at how can we improve the team, to isolate and just look at the striker wasn’t the way to look at it. It was how we can strengthen throughout."

Ahead of Saturday’s fixture, Lampard says he has “huge respect” for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Neal Maupay will be in the squad, as will Idrissa Gueye but Abdoulaye Doucoure is still not fit.