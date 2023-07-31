Hibs clash 'whets the appetite' for Murray

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is relishing the prospect of facing his former side Hibs in the next round of the Viaplay Cup, and fully believes the Kirkcaldy side can upset the odds at Easter Road.

Raith claimed the final place in the last 16, qualifying as third-best runners-up from the group stage on goals scored after Dundee - needing to win by two or more - could only beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1-0 on Sunday.

"I'm delighted to be in the draw," Murray said. "We will go [to Hibs] and try to win the game - it's a cup competition and anything can happen, and this game obviously whets the appetite more than others.

"The schedule is difficult for clubs in Europe. If Hibs go through [against Inter Club d'Escaldes], and I think they will, then they will be full of confidence, but we still go there trying to win the game. We must go there and be confident."