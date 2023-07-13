'A total waste of money' - Arsenal's worst value signings

We asked you for the worst value signings Arsenal have ever made.

Here is a flavour of your responses:

John: Has to be Pepe. Club record signing. Should have been the next best thing since sliced bread. Very disappointed that he couldn’t keep a good run of form. What a saga.

Pam: Nicolas Pepe by a country mile! What were we thinking!

Dan: Obvious ones would include Pepe and Jeffers but for me Yaya Sanogo was a huge disappointment, arriving with much promise and praise.

Mark: Close call between Igor Stepanovs and Francis Jeffers. Stepanovs' signing was supposedly the result of Martin Keown's team-mates trying to wind him up about how he was going to be replaced. But they didn't expect the club to actually sign him.

James: Sebastian Squillaci was pretty rubbish, brought in to shore up the defence but he did far from that. I hope people don’t jump on Mustafi’s back though. I thought he had some very good times with Arsenal but he struggled to adapt as Premier League football sped up.

Rachel: Aubameyang was a total waste of money. After giving us the run around for months, he finally signed and from that moment on, he was a complete let down. Pepe was also a very expensive mistake, just not capable of the level required