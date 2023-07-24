Alex Howell, BBC Sport in Philadelphia

Aston Villa named a strong starting line-up for the 3-3 draw with Newcastle United that opened their Premier League Summer Series.

During this transfer window they have added £31.5m signing Pau Torres and winger Moussa Diaby.

Unai Emery will have a lot of senior players to keep happy, but the manager has updated on some of the members of his squad who aren't here in Philadelphia.

Morgan Sanson is very close to leaving and that's the reason he didn't play.

Fellow midfielder Ledander Dendoncker is still in Birmingham as his wife has had a baby.

Playmaker Phillippe Coutinho trained alone on Sunday but will be ready in the coming days.

Forward Leon Bailey is coming on Thursday after playing in the Gold Cup for Jamaica, while full-back Alex Moreno and midfielder Jacob Ramsey are injured.