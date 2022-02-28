Dyche on mentality, Turf Moor and Leicester challenge
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Burnley’s game with Leicester on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Dyche says he is waiting for the results of a scan on Erik Pieters, who has tweaked his knee. Dale Stephens is also likely to be out with a slight strain.
He is proud of his players’ mentality during a run of one defeat in seven games: “I didn’t think we were far off anyway but the players have been working so hard and I’m forever proud of them. They’re beginning to get their rewards for their hard work and mentality - but we have to maintain it.”
On a busy schedule of midweek fixtures over the past month: “We know the statistics about how strong we are physically in the second half of the season. The game schedule is a reality but we know we’re capable of what’s needed it and we’ll take the games on.”
He praised the impact of the Burnley supporters: “The fans here have been tremendous for a number of years. They always stick behind us even when it’s not easy. They know that they players really care and are giving everything and the fans stay with us because of that.”
On opponents Leicester, who have endured a difficult season: “They’ve set the bar very high and remain a very good outfit with a very good manager. We have to be up for the challenge.”