Rangers forward Danilo issued a defiant thumbs up message from his hospital bed after emergency surgery on the head injury that cut short his scoring appearance in the 2-0 win over St Johnstone. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Rangers' opening Europa League opponents on Thursday, Real Betis, encountered injury problems in their 5-0 defeat by Barcelona with forward Luiz Henrique limping off in the first half and goalkeeper Rui Silva withdrawn at half-time. (Record), external

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean queries the decision not to give his side a penalty following a coming together of Chris Kane and Rangers' Tom Lawrence at a corner while his side trailed 1-0. (Scotsman), external

Read Sunday's Scottish Gossip