Beto adds 'attacking quality' - Dyche

Sean Dyche points on the touchlineReuters

Everton have failed to score in all three of their Premier League games so far this season, and manager Sean Dyche believes new signing Beto "has a lot of attributes" to do well for the Toffees in the top flight.

He said: "We have been eager to strengthen our striking options to add more attacking quality to our squad, and the arrival of Beto gives us that.

"He has impressed in a top league like Serie A for the past two seasons and scored goals.

"As a powerful striker who can carry the ball, hold up play, is strong in the air and works hard for the team, he has a lot of attributes that we hope can see him prove to be a success with Everton."

