Ange Postecoglou is hopeful his first home Premier League game will offer glimpses of the style he is trying to impose at Tottenham.

Spurs were entertaining in a 2-2 draw at Brentford to open the season and the new boss agreed there were positive signs on show in west London.

However, he insisted there was a long way to go in the process and hoped to repay the "faith" of the club's supporters.

"They have been very supportive and I don't expect that or deserve it," he said. "We have still got to prove ourselves to our fans by our deeds, not by our words.

"We have got to back it up and improve weekly and hopefully, we will give them some belief in what we are trying to create."

Known for a high-octane style during his successful spell at Celtic, Postecoglou insisted it can take time to establish things at a new club.

"Everywhere I work takes a different amount," he said. "But there has always been a happy ending.

"Beginnings are always challenging and how long they last depends upon a lot of things. I don't put a timeline on them because I do not want to load that expectation onto players.

"I fully understand results are the only measure - my plan is to win - but I want everyone talking about the way we play. Football that excites has always been my marker, and then that taking us to success."