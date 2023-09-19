'Insipid defeat has ramped up the pressure on Robson'

Gary Scott, ABZ Football Podcast, external

Another trip to Tynecastle, another insipid defeat.

With a recent record of just five wins in the last 20 years, even the most ardent Aberdeen fan wasn’t holding out much hope but Saturday’s 2-0 defeat in Gorgie has ramped up the pressure on Barry Robson ahead of a massive 10 days for his side.

A bright opening 10 minutes in the capital was undone through sloppy individual errors that allowed Hearts to get on the front foot and there was an unerring sense of inevitability when Yutaro Oda’s effort was deflected past Kelle Roos for the opener.

Aberdeen never looked like threatening thereafter – the front two of Duk and Bojan Miovski became more and more detached from their team-mates as the game wore on, the Dons midfield was once again overrun and the defensive line looked shaky throughout.

BBC Scotland's Sportscene analysis of the game on Saturday night hit the nail on the head – Aberdeen’s set-up and style of play is not getting the best out of a squad that, on paper, looks strong. Gifted, technical individuals like Leighton Clarkson are watching the ball sail over their heads or being asked to join in with long-range shelling.

For all his plus points, Miovski is not a targetman and he is cutting a more and more frustrated figure with being asked to run channels and win headers.

With no shots on goal so far in the Premiership, Duk looks a shadow of the player who burst on to the scene last season and it may well be that some time out of the side is needed to let the Cape Verdean striker find himself once again.

Only St Johnstone sit between Aberdeen and the foot of the table, a grim spot at any time but with the level of investment in the Dons squad this summer, that’s a position that is going to become more and more intolerable as time wears on. Robson’s win percentage in the league since being made permanent manager sits at a paltry 10%.

A trip Germany to face Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday sees the Red Army travel in hope more than expectation before a massive domestic double-header with Ross County.

If Robson’s charges fail to take three points at Pittodrie on Sunday afternoon and, perhaps more critically, fail to go beyond the League Cup quarter-finals, then the much-maligned football monitoring board may require to be reconvened sooner than anyone had expected.