Darvel 1-0 Aberdeen: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Aberdeen's Scottish Cup exit to sixth-tier Darvel. It's fair to say you aren't best pleased with both the result and Jim Goodwin's management of the team.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Mike: Embarrassing and shameful. Godwin’s position is untenable. The majority of the starting XI should not play for the club again. Clarkson consistently bottled tackles. No idea how Stewart continues to get picked never mind wear the armband.

Paul: Clueless, gutless, spineless. All involved have just been the cause of our worst ever result. Not fit to wear the shirt or walk the touchline. Cormack out.

Simon: Shocking night for the Dons. The team have been missing in action since the World Cup break. Jim Goodwin has lost the players; they’re not playing for him. He should do the right thing and go, put us all out of our misery! I won’t renew my season ticket until him and Cormack go! Darvel deserved their victory & showed everything we are missing right now.

Ross: It’s a great pity it hasn’t worked out for Goodwin as he comes across very well. For me, the rot set in against Celtic at home when he basically told the players they couldn’t win (at home!), and set them up for a 0-0 draw. Totally unacceptable for any AFC manager. But there is a wider malaise at AFC and Dave Cormack needs to shoulder responsibility as well.

Donald: That’s the final humiliating straw, Goodwin must now go! To perform as poorly as that against a team at the level that Darwel plays is unforgivable. As an Aberdeen fan of well over 40 years I’m in shock, and livid with rage! I know that ‘every dog has their day’, but this is ridiculous! Utterly unprofessional and incompetent, a disgrace of a team!

Anon: Stewart is not good enough for sixth tier Scottish football let alone the SPL. However I would say that Goodwin made too many changes to the team, put out a very strange formation and left our only real leader on the bench. The outlook for the future is dire unless we can sign four decent defenders!

Steven: The recruitment strategy has resulted in the inconsistent and at times awful performances by the football team. Too many average/random players with no experience of Scottish football have been recruited, and there is a lack of structured away performances. Goodwin should resign after Darvel. Cormack should consider his role.

Martin: What a performance from Darvel. They covered every blade of grass. Each time Aberdeen had the ball, two Darvel players chased them down. They fought like I wish my team would. Good luck to them in the next round. Aberdeen spineless, heartless, no sense of urgency, woeful.

Niall: Truly the worst Aberdeen humiliation in our 120 year history. No surprise from recent performances but really surprised by Goodwin's setup. Where was Shinnie tonight? Surely crying out for his energy and aggression in midfield. Just astonished by the real lack of penetration and creativity from the "Premiership" team... embarrassingly bad.

Paul: Absolutely disgraceful performance from Aberdeen. How Goodwin didnt put his best team out and get the game put to bed is beyond me. Looks like the players have stopped playing for him. Man management has to be called into question as well now I think.

Jim: Last night reaffirmed the lack of leadership running through the club. There were no leaders on the pitch. It beggars belief why Shinnie and Miovski did not start. The banana skin was duly slipped on! Dave Cormack has to accept responsibility for this debacle and sort out the mess he has created.