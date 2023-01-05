Liverpool need to add “reliability” in midfield by signing a player who can live with the robust demands of the fixture list.

That’s the view of guests on this week’s The Red Kop podcast by BBC Radio Merseyside.

Midfield reinforcements are a hot topic at Anfield right now, with former player Jamie Carragher this week being critical of the club’s hierarchy for leaving the area exposed.

Speaking on The Red Kop, Farrell Keeling from Empire of the Kop said: “Just look at the summer you have contracts expiring. James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – plenty would say two of those you’d be happy to see go anyway.

“It’s a lot of midfielders going in one window. Are Liverpool realistically going to sign three in one summer when you are potentially looking to fork out £100m on a Jude Bellingham sort of type player?

“The Carragher comments are interesting as it was the second time he’s mentioned signing a Gini Wijnaldum style player, someone who can pay off the tactical debts of his midfielders, bring in the energy, dynamism, someone who is reliable in having someone who can play 90% of Liverpool’s games.

“Sofian Amrabat was heavily linked. Those have gone quiet. We spoke to someone at our end and it seemed a possibility. It doesn’t seem to be the case now we’ve spent on Cody Gakpo.

“Liverpool need at least one midfielder. I think the crucial part is reliability but someone who can add energy and life into that midfield.”

Listen to The Red Kop here