Patrick Vieira says Odsonne Edouard must add more "bite" to his game to thrive at Crystal Palace.

The 24-year-old scored his first goal in 15 games as the Eagles beat Oxford to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup.

"This is what he needs, to score goals, that will build the confidence," said Vieira.

"He needs to be more decisive inside the box, to have more bite.

"He's a really, really talented player, he can do a lot of things with the ball at his feet and his movement is really good.

"We have to keep being more demanding of him, we have to ask him to do more and more.

"We as a staff have to work with him to get the best out of him. We will do half of the step and he has to do the other half of the step, for him to be consistent."