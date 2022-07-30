Newcastle end pre-season on a high

Newcastle recorded back-to-back wins within 24 hours as they beat Athletic Bilbao at St James' Park.

After Friday's 1-0 win over Atalanta, Eddie Howe's side beat the La Liga outfit with an entirely different starting XI.

Callum Wilson opened the scoring on four minutes, slotting into the bottom corner from Matt Ritchie's assist.

Allan Saint-Maximin doubled the lead in the second half after bursting into the box and slotting past Ander Iruarrizaga, before Raul Garcia beat Martin Dubravka 10 minutes later.