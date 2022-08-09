Ian Westbrook, Beesotted, external

Josh Dasilva was deservedly the name on the lips of every Brentford fan, player and staff member on Sunday.

It wasn’t just his superb goal which earned a deserved point at Leicester – but what he had overcome to be on the pitch to score it, and every Bee present knew it.

Josh was a shining light for us in the Championship, but was struck down by a mystery hip injury early in 2021.

At one point he was told he may never play again, but he came through treatment and rehab to make a comeback this February.

However, 11 minutes into his second start he was sent off and then suffered a hamstring injury in training – sidelining him for another two months.

So when he scored a goal identical to ones he scored several times in the Championship, the celebrations were extra special.

You could see what it meant to Josh – he stood in front of the away end for ages taking it all in and after the match, Thomas Frank made sure the midfielder was front and centre when the fans applauded the players.

Josh is due to face a certain former team-mate this Saturday – it could be an interesting contest!