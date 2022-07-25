Fulham new boy Andreas Pereira was delighted to supply another assist for Aleksandar Mitrovic in the Cottagers' 3-1 win over Estoril at the weekend.

For the second consecutive game, Pereira's dangerous corner was headed home by the striker, offering a taste of how the pair could link up when the Premier League season kicks off.

Speaking to the Fulham website, external, Pereira said the corner routine was something they had been practising in training.

"We've been working on corners and it's good when you see something from training on the pitch and get goals from it," he said.

"It was a good win and important for our preparation for the Premier League."

Fulham kick off their return to the top flight against Liverpool on 6 August and Pereira is looking forward to the challenge.

"I can't wait to start in the Premier League, start winning games and playing with these players," he said.

"The tour of Portugal has been good - very hot - and we're now stronger as a team and more prepared."