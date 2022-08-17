Atletico Madrid would be willing to offer Manchester United either Antoine Griezmann or Alvaro Morata in a swap deal for Cristiano Ronaldo. (Times, via Sun), external

However, Atletico's manager Diego Simeone says he wants striker Morata to "continue" at the club after he scored twice in their La Liga opener. (Mirror), external

And Morata also said he is "happy" and "wants to continue working there", casting further doubt on his willingness to move to Old Trafford. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro is also a target for United. (Marca), external

But, according to Real Madrid sources, Casemiro is not interested in a move to the club and the La Liga side has not received an offer. (Lucas Navarrete), external

Barcelona are not interested in signing full-back Diogo Dalot as part of a deal that would see midfielder Frenkie de Jong go to Old Trafford. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

