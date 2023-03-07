Goodwin goes back to basics at United

Jim Goodwin has taken Dundee United back to basics in an attempt to plug their leaky defence, says full-back Aziz Behich.

Having lost 3-1 at home to Aberdeen despite an encouraging performance in Goodwin’s first game at the helm, United remain four points adrift at the bottom.

They play their game in hand on Wednesday with a visit to Livingston.

"The gaffer has come in and emphasised on going back to the basics,” Behich told DUTV.

"This season we have conceded too many goals against opponents who we shouldn't have conceded goals to and just little errors.

"When he came in, it was about making sure we went back to the basics – clean sheets, staying compact and making it hard for opponents to get near our goal.

"I think we did that the majority of the Aberdeen game, especially in the first half, and the more we have time to work on what the gaffer wants to do the stronger this group will get.

"If we keep the same energy and performance and build on that, I think we are going to pick up a lot of points in these coming weeks."