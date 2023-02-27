Former Premier League goalkeepr Paul Robinson says Chelsea's current situation is "unthinkable" given the history of the club and the amount of money recently spent.

Chelsea have only finished outside the top four three times in the past 20 seasons and are currently 14 points off the Champions League places.

Robinson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "It’s difficult but you sit here and have to be honest.

"The results aren’t good enough. Performances at times are sporadically good enough, but over a long period of time are not good enough.

"For Chelsea to be sat 10th in the league, out of both cup competitions and going into a Champions League tie 1-0 down and with it all to do, for a club of Chelsea’s size and the amount of money have spent, it’s unthinkable."

