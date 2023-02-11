Analysis: Fulham 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Nottingham Forest's bid to avoid relegation has gathered serious momentum in recent weeks, but they suffered an early setback here as centre-backs Willy Boly and Scott McKenna were taken off after only seven minutes - the earliest any side has ever substituted two starters in a Premier League game.

The visitors managed just five touches in the opposition penalty area in a one-sided first half, but the second-half introductions of Emmanuel Dennis and Jonjo Shelvey threatened to provide the spark Forest needed to get back in the contest.

Dennis in particular was a major threat, but the former Watford man headed straight at Bernd Leno with the visitors' only shot on target.

Steve Cooper’s side drop a place to 14th but their healthy cushion over the bottom three remains intact - for the time being at least.