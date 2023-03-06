We want to repay the manager's belief - Harmon

Ross County defender George Harmon insists if his side continue to work hard and put in similar performances to recent games, the points will begin to come.

County dominated shots and shots on target against Motherwell in Dingwall but fell to a 2-0 defeat against their fellow bottom six rivals.

“The last two games now I feel like we’ve been the better team for the majority of the game," Harmon told BBC Scotland.

"The sending off changes the game but we just need to move on from this now, take the positives and learn from what we can do better and hopefully take that into the game against Livingston in a couple of weeks.

"We’ve got lots of attacking threat coming off the bench as well. I think we just need to keep getting into the right areas with the correct delivery and hopefully we’ll score more like last week.”

County aren't in action again until 18 March, when Malky Mackay takes his side down to Livingston but the 22-year-old would much prefer to get back on the pitch sooner rather than later.

“All this season, really, the breaks haven’t come at the right time for us. I think the international break early on, we picked up a few good results and again we’ve got a lot of momentum going but we’ll have a bit of a break, rest and re-group and work hard in training like we have done all season.

"We’ve got a good group of lads in that dressing room and good staff as well. We just need to keep focusing on ourselves and keep battling away and working hard on and off the pitch and hopefully the points will come very soon.

“The gaffer has given us lots of belief this season and I think that’s why the lads work so hard because he gives us that belief and a lot of freedom on the pitch in possession and that’s why we are scoring goals."