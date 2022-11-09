Dubai International Capital are interested in a move to buy Liverpool, despite failing to finalise a deal in 2007. (Arabian Business), external

Meanwhile, former UFC champion Conor McGregor says he has requested information about buying the Anfield club. (Mail), external

However, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos has ruled itself out of the running to buy the Reds because it no longer sees value in buying a top Premier League team. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

I﻿n transfer news, Liverpool have sent scouts to look at Midtjylland's Denmark Under-21 winger Gustav Isaksen, with a view to a January transfer. (Ekstra Bladet, via Express), external

And Reds boss Jurgen Klopp says not signing Son Heung-min when he was Borussia Dortmund manager is "one of the big mistakes in my life". (Star), external

Want more gossip and transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full column