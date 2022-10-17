S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

Nottingham Forest slipped to the bottom of the Premier League over the weekend after defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Steve Cooper's men are now four points from safety and they still have Liverpool and Arsenal to play before the end of the month.

The position is by no means hopeless, with Forest only six points behind West Ham in 12th.

Defender Steve Cook thinks Forest will eventually be OK - but he does accept a couple of wins would help.

"We need a couple of wins before the break," he said. "We don’t want to be mulling over losses for six weeks and we don't want to start falling adrift.

"It’s never ideal to be bottom of the league, but we’ve got enough to stay up.

"I still think there are teams around us that will struggle, and teams above us that will struggle as well."