G﻿ian Piero Ventrone's influence on Tottenham and their boss Antonio Conte is obvious and he will be much missed, says Italian football expert James Horncastle.

V﻿entrone died on Thursday, prompting a flurry of tributes from Spurs' players.

S﻿peaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast, Horncastle explained: "He is a coaching legend in Italy. He won everything.

"﻿If you want to understand Conte, you would talk to Ventrone. Think about how demanding Conte is with his players. We all saw what Spurs' pre-season in South Korea looked like - those runs, players collapsing to the floor.

"That's what Ventrone put Conte through at Juventus and it informed his mentality of work, work, work and work.

"﻿Ventrone was in the San Marco battalion before he became a coach, basically the Navy Seals in Italy, and he brought about a fitness revolution in Italy.

"You only have to look at Son Heung-min's response on Instagram to the news to see how much he meant."

