Garnacho's United future assured to 2025
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
There has been some confusion over the length of Alejandro Garnacho's Manchester United contract.
The issue has taken on more importance over the past week, when he has played two Europa League games, scoring the winner against Real Sociedad.
However, Old Trafford officials are relaxed about the situation.
Garnacho's present deal runs to 2024, with the option of an additional season, and there are clauses in it that make sure his terms improve every year.