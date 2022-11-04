B﻿ournemouth interim boss Gary O'Neil believes Leeds United are in a false position, having been impressed with the work Jesse Marsch is doing at Elland Road.

T﻿he Cherries travel to Elland Road on Saturday and O'Neil will hope to burst the home side's bubble after their impressive victory over Liverpool at Anfield.

H﻿e says Marsch will be "in a really good place" as he prepares his squad for Bournemouth's visit.

"﻿They're very unlucky to be where they are," he said. "I've looked at their numbers and watched their games. They press aggressively, have big energy and pace and they play some really good stuff.

"Every time I see his side play they have a clear identity and know what they're trying to do.

"﻿He's obviously an intelligent guy and they've just got a huge result at Anfield.

"﻿It's another huge test for us, in a big atmosphere. But it's one we're looking forward to."