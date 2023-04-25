C﻿hris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

I think it was Ant McPartlin that once said, "You weren't expecting that, were you?"

Three strikers and only one defensive midfielder in a must-win game - if nothing else, it was confirmation that Brendan Rodgers was finally out of our club.

The return of Caglar Soyuncu for the second consecutive game was another indication that players would be picked on ability and not on favouritism.

Soyuncu, a player Rodgers publicly berated and said wasn't in the right frame of mind to be part of his plans, starts two fixtures and in my view came away with man-of-the-match awards for both games.

A good performance against the reigning champions and a comeback win against relegation rivals has left Leicester fans are smiling again.

But now, we have two big games coming up, away at Leeds and home to Everton. Two teams that will be battling for the points as much as we are.

Two more wins and a possible draw against an Aleksandar Mitrovic-less Fulham and we could be safe.

Great Escape number two? It's the hope that kills you.