Tottenham 2-1 Brighton: What Stellini said

Tottenham manager Cristian Stellini on whether they were lucky to win: "No, I feel we played a tough match against one of the best teams in the league in this moment. We knew what type of game we had to play but we played strong and created a lot of chances to score. We deserve it. I'm very happy for the players. We fought a lot. I am very happy because the reaction from my team is important."

On Son Heung-min's goal: "Yes it's a fabulous goal. It is the type of goal that Sonny deserves to find good confidence. I am very happy for him and the team and we celebrated in the dressing room his 100th goal in the Premier League."

On the tussle with Roberto de Zerbi: "I want to speak only about my team and the game not what happened between us and them on the bench. It was an important game and we beat them in their stadium. Porbably every one of us was full of anger and tension. But everything that happened on the pitch stays there and it does now."

On both managers getting sent off: "I don't like to be involved when there is a fight or something too aggressive. I'm quiet and focused on the game. I try to do my job. It is only two games that I am a coach. I'm Cristian Stellini and I am the manager of Tottenham so I only speak of that. That is more important than anything."

Will he be friendly with De Zerbi next time? "Of course. I am a friendly person. Football is enjoyable. You have to enjoy football and when you see something like this everyone can be disapointed at home. I don't like to show something bad. From me this has never happened. I want to enjoy and fight with my team. If I have power inside me I want to use it to fight with my team."