Journalist Luke Edwards said Aleksandar Mitrovic's actions against Manchester United were unacceptable, but he wants to see consistency with the way different teams are punished.

The striker was sent off for grabbing referee Chris Kavanagh, moments after Willian was dismissed for handball and manager Marco Silva was sent from the touchline.

Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "There is no way that a Manchester United or Liverpool or Chelsea or Arsenal would get three red cards shown in that period of time within three minutes.

"They just wouldn’t, it wouldn’t happen. Jurgen Klopp wouldn’t have been sent to the stands, Erik ten Hag wouldn’t have been sent to the stands like Silva was.

"Fulham imploded and they only have themselves to blame for losing control, but emotions were high and what I balked at a little bit was I felt those decisions were made because it was Fulham and it was Mitrovic.

"I don’t see three red cards ever happening to one of the big clubs. Fulham have been a bit unfortunate there, but it is unacceptable what Mitrovic did.

"He did manhandle the official, but I would just like to see some consistency there. The big cubs get the benefit of these decisions and Fulham were punished to the letter of the law."

Did you know? Fulham were shown two red cards (Willian and Mitrovic) in a single game for the first time since November 2009 in the UEFA Europa League versus Roma.

