Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel feels Manchester City are the "benchmark" in European football at the moment.

Speaking to the media before his side try to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the Champions League quarter-final first-leg, the former Chelsea boss is not under-playing the task ahead.

"To be very honest, I felt this kind of possibility [pressure on City for the Champions League] that the momentum could shift to our side in the first match, for pretty long parts of the match," said Tuchel.

"We were proven wrong. I was proven wrong and we were brutally punished.

"They are in top shape; they are in top confidence. They arrive here in April and May in the decisive part of the season and have their difficult spell already put behind them, which makes them very dangerous and tough to beat.

"They are the benchmark in Europe at the moment. But it is one match and in one match anything can happen, and we will be going for the win."