Arteta on Tomiyasu, Ten Hag and Saka

Arteta says if Takehiro Tomiyasu "trains today and he’s good" then he will be available for tomorrow's match.

He's hopeful Alexandre Lacazette will be available for a longer period of the game and added: "Obviously it’s a player that we need, hopefully he can recover quickly."

On Manchester United's appointment of Erik ten Hag, he said: "He's very good, especially with the way he gets teams to play, I don’t know what will happen for them but for us nothing changes tomorrow."

He says the fans have a "big part to play" and hopes the atmosphere at Emirates Stadium can "help them do the job".

On Bukayo Saka scoring his first penalty since missing one for England in the Euro 2020 final, he said: "What it tells me is that moment that he had and that experience that he had is over. He can take big decisions at big moments and that’s what I want."

He described the club's top-four push as "exciting", adding: "There's going to be more twists yet but we will give it our all and be at our best."

On Eddie Nketiah's brace, Arteta said: "It’s what he does all the time. He hasn’t had enough minutes to show what he can do."