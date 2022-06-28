Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United have reached a broad agreement over a 65m euro (£56m) fee, plus add-ons, with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong.

However, club sources are stressing a deal for new manager Erik ten Hag’s number one summer transfer target is not done and there are still significant issues to work through.

But the development is seen as positive in terms of the transfer eventually reaching a successful conclusion.

Ten Hag took training for the first time on Monday with his non-international players and with United still to make any signings this summer.

They are still waiting for a response from Demark midfielder Christian Eriksen, who also has an offer on the table from Brentford.

United are looking at other positions, but getting De Jong is viewed as a priority.

Ten Hag and his players are due to leave for a pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia on 8 July.

Ideally, the De Jong deal would be completed by then, although there is no deadline being put on the transfer.