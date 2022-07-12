Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

The stated aim of Leeds United's management team is to bring European football back to the club.

But to do that, the Whites must be able to compete both on the field with players and off it with higher revenue unlocking their spending ability.

A stadium expansion is one way to increase revenue, and should United comfortably secure their Premier League status this campaign, it's possible that might begin next summer.

Another way to increase revenue is through player sales, buying low and selling high. Kalvin Phillips' move to Manchester City, and Raphinha's move to Barcelona - should it go through - are clear indicators of this strategy.

But another way is selling the brand to a new and emerging market. 'Soccer', as it's known in the USA, has to compete with American football, basketball and baseball, but the signs are there that the sport may take a more prominent role in the people's consciousness over the coming years.

With the United States national team gearing up for the 2026 World Cup on home soil, Leeds being part-owned by NFL side the San Fransisco 49ers, having an American head coach in Jesse Marsch, and now signing USA internationals Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams - a potential future captain of his country - the club are setting themselves up to cash in on a massive market and a wealth of new 'soccer' fans.

It's smart business and could accelerate their push towards global recognition.