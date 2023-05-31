Brentford move 'a dream come true' - Flekken

New Brentford signing Mark Flekken says his move is a "dream come true", as he takes his first steps in the Premier League.

After completing a superb season in the Bundesliga, the 29-year-old said he is now ready for this new chapter.

"I’m very excited. It’s the next big step in my career," said Flakken.

"If you’d have told me seven years ago when I was in the third division of Germany that, one day, I would be playing in the Premier League, I would have probably knocked you down.

"I hope we can take the next steps as a squad and as a club as well."

On what Bees fans can expect from their new signing, he added: "I’m a ball-playing goalkeeper. I try to bring calmness into the squad and I’ll always try to direct the guys in front of me. I’ll help them to help me.

"The only way to achieve as much as possible is together, so that’s one of the key things I want to bring."