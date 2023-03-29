'Small steps in the right direction being taken'

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

A real positive about the international break is that it has, to a degree, taken the spotlight off Dundee United’s domestic plight.

They will emerge from their two-week sabbatical still bottom of the Premiership, but with a real determination that they can pull off a relegation escape act.

Instead of soul searching, manager Jim Goodwin and his squad will have used their enforced break to put in the hard yards on the training ground in a bid to lay the foundation for what they hope will be a climb up the table.

There has been some recent cause for optimism. Back-to-back draws in their last two outings stopped the rot after run of one point from eight games.

Yes, small steps perhaps, but steps in the right direction nevertheless, with the two teams above them, Ross County and Kilmarnock, now very much within striking distance.

But to really rein them in, United need to find a way to get back on the victory trail. That will be easier said than done when they return to action this weekend away to a Rangers side who have yet to taste domestic defeat on home soil this term.