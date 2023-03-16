Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton believes Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta should consider resting key personnel in the second-leg of their Europa League last-16 tie against Sporting Lisbon on Thursday.

The Gunners drew the first leg 2-2 away from home, fielding a strong side.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily he said: "Away in Lisbon he started Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. If you're an Arsenal fan you will be saying that is great to go for two trophies but Arsenal are in such an impressive position in the league that if either got injured, they are enormous players.

"We understand about prioritising but who expected Arsenal to be in this position at this moment in time? Nobody expected it, the fans, players or Mikel Arteta certainly wouldn’t have expected it.

"While I take my hat off to them for going strong in the Europa League just imagine, it is a risk that someone might get injured. I am all for managers going full hit to try and win all four competitions. But Arsenal may dominate the league for years. I don’t necessarily think they will although this is a one-off season where they are nearly over the line in the league."

Former Premier League midfielder Charlie Adam added: "You don’t know what is around the corner. If he wants to rotate he has people like Emile Smith Rowe that can come in and play.

"They struggle with strength and depth in the squad, they are not at the same level that Manchester City are. If he wants to make changes they are obviously a bit of a gamble but the priority will be the Premier League.

"The longer the Europa League goes, they will want to try and win it as well and create their own history. It is a big chance for Arsenal to win the league but I still think Manchester City will win it."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds