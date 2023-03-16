Aberdeen v Hearts: Pick of the stats

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski has scored more home goals in this season’s Scottish Premiership than any other player (14). The last player to score more home goals in a single campaign in the division was Ross County's Liam Boyce, who now plays for Hearts, in 2016-17 (16).

Hearts have lost their last two away league games, at Motherwell and Celtic, while they haven’t lost three on the bounce since December 2021 – a run of three defeats against Aberdeen, Motherwell, and Celtic.

Aberdeen have won each of their last six home league matches against Hearts, scoring two or more goals in each such game, since a 0-0 draw in December 2017.