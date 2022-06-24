Bernabei 'in Glasgow' to seal switch

Argentine left-back Alexandro Bernabei is in Glasgow and his £3.75m move to Celtic is likely to be announced on Friday, while the permanent signing of winger Jota is also nearing completion. (Glasgow Times), external

Celtic have contacted Liverpool about Ben Davies as the Scottish champions reignite their interest in the defender they missed out on when he moved to Anfield from Preston last summer. (Liverpool Echo), external

