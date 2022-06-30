'I can only say that I gave my very best and I would do it all over again'
On what is the final day of his contract with Manchester City, Fernandinho has penned an emotional goodbye to the club on social media.
Here is his statement in full:
I SAW.
I saw my family proud.
I saw supporters that never forgot where they came from.
I saw the beauty of being part of a winning team.
I saw titles, superstars, geniuses.
I saw an opportunity to fulfil my dream.
AND THEN I REALISED.
I realised the importance of all reading this letter.
I realised that I made the right choice, the best choice of my entire life.
I hope one day when you remember me, you feel the same way that I'm feeling when writing this.
Athletes, coaches/trainers, laundry staff, kit managers, cleaners, concierge, security team, door staff, advisors, executives, cooks, directors, doctors, masseuses, physiotherapists, sports physiologists, media team, analysts, youth teams, charity teams...
Apologies if I missed anyone, but you know who you are.
Today is the last day of my contract with Manchester City. I can only say that I gave my very best and I would do it all over again.
The story continues and after playing for nine years, I will become an avid Cityzen supporter for many more titles and victories. (I am certain that many more will come judging by [the] quality of all your daily work)
My memories will last forever.
Many thanks,
Your eternal captain,
Fernandinho.