On what is the final day of his contract with Manchester City, Fernandinho has penned an emotional goodbye to the club on social media.

Here is his statement in full:

I SAW.

I saw my family proud.

I saw supporters that never forgot where they came from.

I saw the beauty of being part of a winning team.

I saw titles, superstars, geniuses.

I saw an opportunity to fulfil my dream.

AND THEN I REALISED.

I realised the importance of all reading this letter.

I realised that I made the right choice, the best choice of my entire life.

I hope one day when you remember me, you feel the same way that I'm feeling when writing this.

Athletes, coaches/trainers, laundry staff, kit managers, cleaners, concierge, security team, door staff, advisors, executives, cooks, directors, doctors, masseuses, physiotherapists, sports physiologists, media team, analysts, youth teams, charity teams...

Apologies if I missed anyone, but you know who you are.

Today is the last day of my contract with Manchester City. I can only say that I gave my very best and I would do it all over again.

The story continues and after playing for nine years, I will become an avid Cityzen supporter for many more titles and victories. (I am certain that many more will come judging by [the] quality of all your daily work)

My memories will last forever.

Many thanks,

Your eternal captain,

Fernandinho.

