Johnson on a disappointing performance, finding consistency, and Youan
Hibernian manager Lee Johnson has been talking to the media ahead of his side's trip to Dundee United on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from the press conference:
Called the defeat to Motherwell a "really disappointing day" and said it simply wasn't good enough.
Despite that, he still believes the team selected was the right one, but that players didn't perform on the day.
Says that he likes Dundee United's squad and emphasised how difficult Hibs have found the two games against them this season.
Wants the team to become more consistent moving forwards, but believes that the inconsistency throughout the league is what makes it "a good league, an exciting league".
Elie Youan is back from his suspension and is likely to start the game. "Sometimes players can become better when they don’t play, and that was a good example. We didn't stretch the opposition like we do when Elie plays."