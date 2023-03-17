Crystal Palace fans have been getting in touch after Patrick Vieira was sacked by the club.

Here are some of your comments:

Julian: What a mistake. We had a tough run of games and just as the easy games come into sight we lose our manager. Burnley did this last season and look what happened to them.

Peter: Crazy, appalling decision. We only have Arsenal then the bottom lot. I don't think it was a manager problem. I'm gutted. The board did not provide funds in January or last summer actually. Most of the players have not been signed by Vieira. As far as I can tell he had the support of the dressing room.

John: Always had a lot of respect for Parish until now. It would not have been the end of the world to be relegated and regroup. But the big money tree that is the Premier League has got him trapped. Vieira wasn't to blame for the fact the club just cannot generate enough income to prosper in this league.

Simon: It was coming and I feel for the manager. I don’t think he had the backing in the last two transfer windows, especially January, when the signing of Gallagher was a great possibility and I feel the the owners would not let him sign the 20-goal-a-season striker needed to save Palace from entering a relegation battle.