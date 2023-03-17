Rob Wicks has made the "gut-wrenching" decision to leave Aberdeen at the end of the season after five years as commercial director.

He is quitting Pittodrie to take up the role of managing director for P&J Live/TECA.

“It has been both a pleasure and a privilege to serve on the board and, when time allows, I look forward to coming back to Pittodrie," said Wicks.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack said: “We’re sad to see Rob go but appreciate this is an opportunity he could not turn down.

"He leaves with our very best wishes and gratitude for his achievements which have placed the club on a much stronger commercial footing."