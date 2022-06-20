Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane is excited about the new era, external at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag.

The France defender's form and fitness made for a rollercoaster first year at United after his free transfer from Real Madrid and he is hopeful of finding more level ground in 2022-23.

"It’s a new season, it’s a new start, so everyone is excited to know about the new manager," he told the club's official website.

"I think it’s a different atmosphere, it’s pre-season so we have to get fit, we have to prepare."

United are travelling through Thailand, Malaysia and Australia next month as part of their pre-season preparations and Varane is looking forward to seeing the club's fans around the globe.

He added: "Obviously, we want to do well and win every game so, for this, we’ll have to prepare for the new season, and I think it’s important for us to train hard and be ready.

"I think it’s always exciting to play in front of our fans around the world, it’s a good experience for us, and it’s a good moment to prepare for the season."